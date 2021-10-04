Russian Embassy in Kabul Confirms Five IS Militants Eliminated Near Building

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Five militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) were killed on Monday near the Russian embassy in Kabul, the diplomatic mission's spokesman Evgeny Egorov told Sputnik, adding that three more IS members surrendered.

"Today during lunchtime, machine gun fires were heard from the residential quarter adjacent to the embassy complex. The Taliban (banned in Russia) eliminated five IS members, three more surrendered to them," the spokesman said.

Egorov added that today's events could have been connected to the Sunday blast near a mosque that killed approximately 20 people.

"The situation in the embassy is normal. Our security is ensured by the Taliban unit, we are taking heightened precautions," the spokesman said.