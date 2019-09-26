UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy In Kabul Warns Of Possible Terror Attacks During Afghan Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 12:26 PM

Afghanistan's presidential election, which is set for Saturday, may trigger terrorist attacks throughout the country, Russian Ambassador in Kabul Alexander Mantytsky told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Afghanistan's presidential election, which is set for Saturday, may trigger terrorist attacks throughout the country, Russian Ambassador in Kabul Alexander Mantytsky told Sputnik.

"The military and political situation in the country is steadily tense. Of course, the presidential election, scheduled for September 28 this year, may become an additional reason for the warring groups to increase their military activity," the ambassador said.

Mantytsky added that a wide range of international terrorist organizations that operate in Afghanistan, including the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia), use massive peaceful events to carry out bloody attacks.

In Kabul, where most of the diplomatic missions and offices of international organizations are concentrated, there is a common practice of reducing risks to the health and life of embassy staff through the introduction of enhanced security measures if necessary, the diplomat noted.

He said that the duration of the special procedures would directly depend on the activity of the Afghan security forces, which should ensure a peaceful and calm atmosphere during the election.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry recommends that Russian citizens refrain from visiting the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, and given the security risks in the pre-election period and while the voting results are being tallied, ignoring such advice would be especially unwise," the ambassador stressed.

Afghanistan has been struggling with ensuring security ahead of the impending presidential election, which has already been postponed twice amid a number of deadly attacks by the Taliban movement.

