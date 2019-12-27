Russian Embassy in Kazakhstan Offers Condolences to Families of Victims of Plane Crash

The Russian Embassy in Kazakhstan expressed on Friday condolences to the families of the victims of the plane crash that took place near the city of Almaty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The Russian Embassy in Kazakhstan expressed on Friday condolences to the families of the victims of the plane crash that took place near the city of Almaty.

According to the latest figures, the death toll stands at 12.

"The Russian Embassy in Kazakhstan expresses sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the Bek Air plane crash. We share your grief. We wish the injured a speedy recovery and reunification with their families," the embassy said on its Facebook page.

Earlier in the day, the Bek Air airline's plane, heading from Almaty to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan with almost 100 people on board, crashed soon after take-off. It lost altitude, broke through a concrete fence and hit a two-story building. The airline's activities were suspended, as well as the flights of the Fokker 100 planes, similar to the jet involved in the incident.

Almaty International Airport has published a list of 60 survivors who have received medical treatment.