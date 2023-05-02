Russian Embassy in Khartoum Evacuates 203 People From Conflict-Torn Sudan - Source

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The Russian Embassy in Khartoum has evacuated 203 people from conflict-torn Sudan, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Monday.

"As many as 203 people have been evacuated from the Russian embassy in Khartoum.

Planes carrying them reached Cairo half an hour ago and continued to fly to Moscow after refueling," the source said.

Along with Russian nationals, citizens of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine are also among those evacuated, according to the source.