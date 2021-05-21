Russian Embassy in Kiev Submitted Note of Protest Following Anti-Russian Stunt - Moscow

The Russian Embassy in Ukraine submitted a note of protest to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in light of the recent anti-Russian stunt held at the building housing the diplomatic mission in Kiev, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday

According to the spokeswoman, Ukrainian radicals used the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict as an opportunity to conduct a "provocative action" at the Russian embassy.

Participants of the stunt protested against the activities of the Palestinian Hamas movement, which they accuse of receiving assistance from Moscow.

"This is some kind of bigoted logic, but our neighbors, at least the radical part of the Ukrainian state, live in such a paradigm. Anti-Russian slogans and insults were heard, the entrance to the territory of our diplomatic mission was blocked. The embassy sent a note of protest to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry," Zakharova said at a briefing.