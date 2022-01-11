Russian Embassy in Latvia Unaware About Detention of Persons Suspected of Espionage

The Russian Embassy in Latvia said on Tuesday that it holds no official information about the detention of people suspected of espionage for Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The Russian Embassy in Latvia said on Tuesday that it holds no official information about the detention of people suspected of espionage for Moscow.

Earlier in the day, the Latvia media reported that two people suspected of long-time cooperation with Russia's military intelligence have been arrested in the Baltic country.

"We drew attention to the reports that appeared in the Latvian press about the detention by the Latvian special services of certain persons allegedly suspected of spying for Russia. Any official information on this matter has not yet been received by the embassy," the embassy wrote on its Facebook page.

The embassy also said that it is investigating whether there are Russian citizens among those detained in Latvia.