Russian Embassy in Lithuania Clarifying Circumstances of Vandalism of Soviet Monument

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The Russian embassy in Vilnius is clarifying the circumstances of an act of vandalism of the monument to the Hero of the Soviet Union and World War II participant, Afanasy Loshakov, in the Kedainiai region of Lithuania, a spokesperson for the embassy told Sputnik on Monday.

"This is an awful incident. The embassy is now investigating the circumstances of the incident. We are contacting representatives of local authorities. The embassy staff will visit the site later today," the spokesperson said.

Sputnik Lithuania has reported, citing local police, that the monument to Afanasy Loshakov, located at a cemetery in the village of Seta, was stained with red paint on Sunday.

During wartime, Loshakov distinguished himself during the liberation of Crimea. He was awarded the high title of the Hero of the Soviet Union for "successful military operations to break through the enemy defense and the liberation of the cities of Armyansk and Yevpatoria." In July 1944, Loshakov died in battles for the city of Mati in the Latvian Soviet Socialist Republic and was buried in Seta.