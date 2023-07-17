Open Menu

Russian Embassy In London Condemns New UK Sanctions Against Russian Citizens

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Russian Embassy in London Condemns New UK Sanctions Against Russian Citizens

The Russian Embassy in London condemns new sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom against Russian citizens and organizations as unacceptable and legally void, a diplomatic mission's statement seen by Sputnik said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The Russian Embassy in London condemns new sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom against Russian citizens and organizations as unacceptable and legally void, a diplomatic mission's statement seen by Sputnik said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the UK government announced it had imposed new sanctions "in response to Russia's forced deportation of Ukrainian children."

"We view the decision by the UK government on 17 July 2023 to impose illegal unilateral restrictions against yet another group of Russian citizens and organisations as categorically unacceptable and legally void," the statement read.

The UK Foreign Office has imposed a total of 14 new restrictions, which provides for asset freezes and travel bans. The sanctions are aimed at Russian officials, including education Minister Sergei Kravtsov, Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, Children's Rights Commissioner for the Donetsk People's Republic Daria Morozova, and Vitaly Ganchev, the head of the Kharkiv Region, involved in the alleged deportation of Ukrainian children.

