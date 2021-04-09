(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) The Russian Embassy in London extended on Friday its condolences to the UK Royal Family in connection with the death of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Our heartfelt condolences on the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh, great-great-grandson of Russian Emperor Nicholas I, was admired and will be mourned by many Russians. May his soul rest in peace," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

To honor the deceased prince, flags were lowered to half mast at the UK Embassy in Moscow, the UK ambassador's residence and Consulate General in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, the UK embassy told Sputnik.

Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 Friday morning at Windsor Castle, according to Buckingham Palace's statement.