Russian Embassy in London Says Moscow Never Intervenes in UK internal Affairs

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Russia did not intervene and will never interfere in the internal affairs of the United Kingdom, a spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in London told Sputnik in response to a request to comment on statements by UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Raab claimed in a written statement to the UK parliament that Russia had "almost certainly" tried to intervene in the 2019 UK elections, and that a criminal investigation had opened on this issue. He also said that Russia was behind a leak of documents on UK-US trade talks. The papers appeared on a social media platform and were used by the Labour party during the election campaign.

"Our position is simple: Russia did not intervene and will not interfere in the internal affairs of the United Kingdom, especially in the context of democratic elections, and always openly and benevolently cooperates on issues that are obviously of common interest.

How did the episode that was even weakly reflected in the UK media, could influence the outcome of the election campaign ” let the authors of this 'investigation' explain it. We don't understand this," the embassy's spokesperson said.

The embassy sees Raab's statements about cyberthreats from Russia not as a manifestation of concern about cybersecurity, but as a propaganda step, he said.

Any unfriendly steps towards Russia will not be left without a proper and adequate response, he said.