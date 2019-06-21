Russian Embassy in London Says Wants UK, West to Use Verified Data in Judgments Over Syria

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The Russian embassy in London demands that the United Kingdom and other Western states use only verified data in their assessments of the situation in Syria, the embassy's spokesperson said Friday.

On Tuesday, Karen Pierce, the United Kingdom's permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, raised a question whether Russia was involved to recent attacks on hospitals and other civilian sites in the Syrian province of Idlib. Later, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia rejected all accusations of indiscriminate attacks against civilians in Syria's northwest.

"We demand that British representatives, as well as their Western colleagues, use only verified data in their assessments. We have long had serious questions as to their sources of information, which are not reliable. It is now obvious to many that, for example, in the entire pre-conflict Syria there were not that many hospitals as our Western partners claim to have been destroyed by the recent fighting," the representative said in a statement.

According to the spokesperson, Moscow and Damascus were targeting only terrorists' facilities.

"We would like to emphasize: the Syrian armed forces and the Russian Air Force strike only at terrorists' facilities identified as such by intelligence data.

There is no secret that terrorists use civil infrastructure, hospitals and schools for military purposes, and they use ordinary people as a "human shield". We resolutely reject any accusations of launching indiscriminate strikes. Russia does not launch attacks against civil population," the spokesperson said.

The representative also stressed that Russian and Turkish military were maintaining contacts and coordinating their actions in order to hamper further escalation in the region.

Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government and various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, since 2011. The government forces, led by President Bashar Assad, have now regained control over most of the country's territories and concluded a ceasefire agreement with the opposition.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-ravaged Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.