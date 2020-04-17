UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy In Madagascar Says 13 Nationals Stranded In Island Nation

Russian Embassy in Madagascar Says 13 Nationals Stranded in Island Nation

The Russian embassy in Madagascar on Friday said it was undertaking efforts to return 13 nationals who arrived to the island nation as tourists and were now stranded

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The Russian embassy in Madagascar on Friday said it was undertaking efforts to return 13 nationals who arrived to the island nation as tourists and were now stranded.

"Thirteen Russian citizens who arrived for the purpose of tourism are now in Madagascar.

All individuals have filled out applications on the State Services portal to return to Russia," the Russian diplomatic mission said.

At the same time, the embassy "is working to provide assistance to all appealing Russian citizens, based on available opportunities."

Madagascar's capital Antananarivo and other urban center went into lockdown and flights in and out of the country were suspended in March.

As of Friday, the African island nation has confirmed 117 coronavirus cases in total with no fatalities.

