MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The Russian embassy in Mali told Sputnik on Tuesday that it follows developments after the arrest of the country's interim president and prime minister but has no confirmed information about why the military made this step.

"We are following the development of the situation.

The embassy does not have verified information on the reasons for this step," embassy spokesman said, noting that the situation remains calm in Mali's capital of Bamako ad neighboring areas.

"Shops are open in the city, public transport operates, the airport is functioning," the spokesman continued.

The Russian embassy's safety is being provided in a regular regime by Mali police units, and nothing threatens the lives of Russian citizens, the spokesman assured.