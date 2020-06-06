UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy In Mexico Says Received False Bombing Threat

Sat 06th June 2020 | 03:50 AM

Russian Embassy in Mexico Says Received False Bombing Threat

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Mexico has received a false bombing threat, following three similar incidents in Russia's diplomatic missions in Latin America, press secretary of the embassy Yevgeny Nenashkin told Sputnik.

On Thursday, false bombing threats were received by the Russian embassies in Buenos Aires and Santiago.

On Monday, the Russian Embassy in Brazil got a similar threat, but no bombs have been found.

"Yesterday in the evening, the official email account of the embassy received a message about an explosive device in the territory of the diplomatic mission. Necessary measures have been urgently taken to check the territory and buildings of the embassy. The embassy continues to operate normally, with boosted security measures," Nenashkin said on late Friday. 

It remains unknown, who stands behind the false bombing threats.

