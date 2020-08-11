Russian Embassy in Minsk Establishing Whereabouts of Missing Rossia Segodnya Journalist

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Belarus told Sputnik on Tuesday it was trying to establish the whereabouts of Rossiya Segodnya information agency's photojournalist Ilya Pitalev, who went missing in Minsk, and also gathering information on possible other detentions of Russian citizens in the rallies, emerging after the presidential election.

"We are establishing the whereabouts of photojournalist Ilya Pitalev. We are also clarifying information about the possible other detentions [during the rallies]," a spokesperson for the embassy said.