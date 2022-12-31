Russian Embassy in Minsk Hails Integration Within Union State of Russia, Belarus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) The degree of integration within the Union State, a supranational union between Belarus and Russian founded in 2000, is second to none, and the outgoing year has reaffirmed the intention of both nations to deepen cooperation even further, the Russian embassy in Minsk said on Saturday.

"The outgoing year has clearly confirmed the readiness and firm intention of the fraternal peoples of Russia and Belarus to stick together, to follow the path of strengthening integration and cooperation based on the common centuries-old history, spiritual closeness and friendship. The Russians and Belarusians today, as always, are the most loyal allies," the embassy said in a message of New Year greetings.

Moscow and Minsk maintain close cooperation in nearly all areas, jointly defending national interests in the international arena and facing common challenges and threats.

"Our economic cooperation is improving, industrial collaboration is developing, we are successfully implementing major joint projects in culture, sports and education. We have reached an unparalleled level of integration within the Union State," the embassy said.

Stronger ties between Russia and Belarus are a "natural response" to the changing global landscape, which has repeatedly tested the strength of their union, the embassy said.

Relations between Belarus and Western countries deteriorated sharply after President Alexander Lukashenko was elected for the sixth consecutive term in August 2020. Unauthorized mass opposition protests erupted in the country and were suppressed by law enforcers. The European Union imposed several rounds of sanctions against Minsk, with the most recent one spurred by Lukashenko's support of Russian special military operation in Ukraine.