UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy In Minsk Hails Integration Within Union State Of Russia, Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Russian Embassy in Minsk Hails Integration Within Union State of Russia, Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) The degree of integration within the Union State, a supranational union between Belarus and Russian founded in 2000, is second to none, and the outgoing year has reaffirmed the intention of both nations to deepen cooperation even further, the Russian embassy in Minsk said on Saturday.

"The outgoing year has clearly confirmed the readiness and firm intention of the fraternal peoples of Russia and Belarus to stick together, to follow the path of strengthening integration and cooperation based on the common centuries-old history, spiritual closeness and friendship. The Russians and Belarusians today, as always, are the most loyal allies," the embassy said in a message of New Year greetings.

Moscow and Minsk maintain close cooperation in nearly all areas, jointly defending national interests in the international arena and facing common challenges and threats.

"Our economic cooperation is improving, industrial collaboration is developing, we are successfully implementing major joint projects in culture, sports and education. We have reached an unparalleled level of integration within the Union State," the embassy said.

Stronger ties between Russia and Belarus are a "natural response" to the changing global landscape, which has repeatedly tested the strength of their union, the embassy said.

Relations between Belarus and Western countries deteriorated sharply after President Alexander Lukashenko was elected for the sixth consecutive term in August 2020. Unauthorized mass opposition protests erupted in the country and were suppressed by law enforcers. The European Union imposed several rounds of sanctions against Minsk, with the most recent one spurred by Lukashenko's support of Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Sports Ukraine Education Russia European Union Minsk Belarus August 2020 All Opposition

Recent Stories

Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential co ..

Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential commodities on subsidized rates

12 minutes ago
 Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

12 minutes ago
 Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers ..

Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers Meeting in January - Cavusoglu

12 minutes ago
 Putin Awards Commander of Russian Forces in Ukrain ..

Putin Awards Commander of Russian Forces in Ukraine With High Military Award

12 minutes ago
 Russians Showed Courage, Dignity, Supported Partic ..

Russians Showed Courage, Dignity, Supported Participants of Special Operation - ..

30 minutes ago
 Shoe industry has great potential to grow in Pakis ..

Shoe industry has great potential to grow in Pakistan: RCCI

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.