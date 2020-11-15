Russian Embassy in Minsk Looking Into Detentions of Russian Reporters Covering Protests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) The Russian embassy in Minsk is currently addressing the detentions of Russian journalists covering anti-government protests in the Belarusian capital, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a RIA Novosti correspondent said she had been detained while covering a protest in the Belarusian capital and taken to the main police office. Apart from her, two more Russian reporters are detained.

"The embassy is looking into [the matter]," Zakharova said when asked to comment on the situation.