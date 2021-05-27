UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy In Minsk Maintains Contact With Parents Of Detained Sofia Sapega - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The Russian embassy in Minsk maintains contact with parents of Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, who was detained alongside Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich after a Ryanair plane made an emergency landing in the Minsk airport, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"Our consul visited her, we maintain contact. She did not make any complaints regarding conditions of her detention and how she is treated, her 'domestic' requests were satisfied. We [embassy] maintain contact with her parents all the time," Zakharova said, speaking on Echo of Moscow radio station.

Russia keeps making effort to protect Sapega's rights, Zakharova assured.

