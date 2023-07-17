Open Menu

Russian Embassy In Minsk Says Sends Note To Kiev On Grain Deal Suspension Starting July 18

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Russian Embassy in Minsk Says Sends Note to Kiev on Grain Deal Suspension Starting July 18

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The Russian diplomatic mission in Belarus has handed over a note on the suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative to Kiev starting July 18, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov said on Monday.

"On the morning of July 17, the Russian Embassy in Belarus sent the note via diplomatic channels to the Ukrainian side, which sets out Russia's stance on the fate of the grain deal. The document read that Russia officially objected to the further extension of the initiative for the safe transportation of grain and food from the Ukrainian ports after its expiration date, and therefore the realization of the initiative should be suspended from July 18 of this year," Gryzlov said in a statement.

The diplomat also said that Russia had continuously expressed concerns over the fact that the "deal turned into a commercial project and lost its original humanitarian function" aimed at providing food security in low-income countries.

