MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The Russian Embassy in Montenegro said Tuesday it does not have any information on whereabouts of alleged US informant Smolenkov after his entry into the country.

"The embassy does not have information about the fate of Mr. Smolenkov.

There is no information about his further movements - where he went and where he is now," an embassy official told Sputnik.

According to the CNN broadcaster, the United States decided to extract its informant in Russia in 2017, soon after a meeting between Lavrov and Trump, where then-Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak was also present. Some media then reported that the person in question may have been Kremlin staff employee Oleg Smolenkov, who went missing while on a family vacation in Montenegro in 2017.