UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy In Montenegro Says Unaware Of Smolenkov's Whereabouts After His Arrival

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 06:30 PM

Russian Embassy in Montenegro Says Unaware of Smolenkov's Whereabouts After His Arrival

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The Russian Embassy in Montenegro said Tuesday it does not have any information on whereabouts of alleged US informant Smolenkov after his entry into the country.

"The embassy does not have information about the fate of Mr. Smolenkov.

There is no information about his further movements - where he went and where he is now," an embassy official told Sputnik.

According to the CNN broadcaster, the United States decided to extract its informant in Russia in 2017, soon after a meeting between Lavrov and Trump, where then-Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak was also present. Some media then reported that the person in question may have been Kremlin staff employee Oleg Smolenkov, who went missing while on a family vacation in Montenegro in 2017.

Related Topics

Russia Trump United States May 2017 Family Media Employment

Recent Stories

Dubai Crown Prince telephones Emirati astronauts, ..

2 minutes ago

&#039;Letter of the New Season&#039; Follow-Up Com ..

17 minutes ago

Ajman CP receives new French Consul-General

32 minutes ago

VAT claims processed only via Federal Tax Authorit ..

3 hours ago

WAM Feature: Abu Dhabi Children&#039;s Library, a ..

4 hours ago

Improving Open Data access in UAE is key to startu ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.