Russian Embassy in Montenegro Suspends Consular Services Over Diplomats Expulsion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The work of the consular section of the Russian Embassy in Montenegro has been suspended indefinitely due to hostile actions of the republic's authorities, the Russian diplomatic mission in Podgorica said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Montenegrin Foreign Ministry announced that it was expelling six Russian diplomats amid an anti-espionage action unfolding in the republic. The Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Moscow would respond to the expulsion of its diplomats.

"We are sorry to inform you that due to the hostile actions of the Montenegrin authorities against the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Montenegro the work of the consular department of the Embassy is suspended from September 30, 2022 for an indefinite period.

For consular services, please contact the embassies of the Russian Federation in neighboring countries," the mission said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Vijesti newspaper reported, citing sources, that several Montenegrin citizens were allegedly detained in Podgorica on Thursday on suspicion of spying for Russia. Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic confirmed the detentions and searches of several citizens.