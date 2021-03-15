Russian Embassy in Myanmar Beefs Up Security as Political Tensions Escalate

The Russian embassy in Myanmar told Sputnik on Monday that it was strengthening security measures in light of escalating political tensions

"Due to the escalation of the domestic political situation, the agency has tightened security, including the protection of the diplomatic mission by local law enforcement agencies," the embassy said.

At the same time, the embassy assured that staff evacuation was currently not on the agenda.

"As of now, the situation in Myanmar carries no direct threat to staffers of the Russian diplomatic mission or their families. Evacuation of embassy staff and Russian citizens is not on the agenda yet. The embassy closely follows the developments in Myanmar," the diplomatic mission added.