Russian Embassy In Myanmar Not Planning Staff Evacuation At This Stage

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 12:37 PM

Russian Embassy in Myanmar Not Planning Staff Evacuation at This Stage

The Russian Embassy in Myanmar has no plans to evacuate diplomats amid the unrest in the Southeast Asian country, an embassy spokesman told Sputnik in light of reports about US diplomats planned departure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The Russian Embassy in Myanmar has no plans to evacuate diplomats amid the unrest in the Southeast Asian country, an embassy spokesman told Sputnik in light of reports about US diplomats planned departure.

"We have heard this, we have read information about the US embassy.

But we currently have no plans to evacuate staffers. We have not received such orders. So, we do not have such plans. Evacuation is not on the agenda," the source said.

In the middle of February, the US State Department authorized voluntary departure of non-emergency US government employees and their families from Myanmar. Earlier on Wednesday, Washington announced that their departure would now become mandatory.

More Stories From World

