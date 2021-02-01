Russian Embassy in Myanmar Recommends Nationals Stock Up on Supplies, Avoid Travel

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The Russian embassy in Myanmar has issued a set of warnings and recommendations to its citizens in the country amid an apparent coup attempt on Monday.

"We recommend that you take all necessary precautions, including, if possible, avoiding travel around the country, crowded places, stocking up on food, essentials and medicines. Be vigilant," a statement on the embassy's website read.

The diplomatic service also called on Russians to avoid taking videos or photographs of military personnel and law enforcement and to refrain from flying drones.

The embassy also published a form for expats in the country to leave their contact information and whereabouts.

Earlier in the day, media outlets reported that both State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint were detained in an early morning raid. Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy emerged victorious in Myanmar's November 8 election, the second since the end of military rule in the country in 2011.

Myanmar's military has accused the government of conducting the election fraudulently and vowed last week to "take action."