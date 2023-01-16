Russian Embassy in Nepal Says Mourning Loss of Life in Yeti Airlines Plane Crash

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) The Embassy of the Russian Federation in Nepal has expressed condolences to the people and government of Nepal in connection with the deadly crash of the passenger plane near the city of Pokhara.

On Sunday, a twin-engine turboprop ATR 72 passenger plane crashed between the old and new Pokhara airports in central Nepal, en route from the Nepali capital of Kathmandu to Pokhara. All 72 people on board the plane died, Yeti Airlines spokesperson Pemba Sherpa confirmed to Sputnik on Sunday.

"The Embassy deeply mourns the loss of life in the crash of Yeti Air flight YT 691. Precious lives have been lost, including those of Russians.

We express our sincere condolences to the people and government of Nepal, the relatives and families of those who tragically died. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this tragedy," the Russian embassy said in a statement.

The Nepalese authorities have tasked a special commission with investigating the cause of the crash. A report is expected within 45 days. A search and rescue operation continues at the site of the crash.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari in connection with the crash on Sunday.