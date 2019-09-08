UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy In Netherlands Says Not Contacted Regarding MH17 Witness Tsemakh

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 03:40 PM

Russian Embassy in Netherlands Says Not Contacted Regarding MH17 Witness Tsemakh

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) The Russian embassy in the Netherlands has not been contacted by the country's authorities about extraditing Vladimir Tsemakh, a witness in the case of Flight MH17 downing in Ukraine in 2014, the embassy said on Sunday.

Earlier, local media reported that the Netherlands had asked Russia to extradite Tsemakh, who has just returned from Ukraine during the recent release of detainees. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Dutch police had already questioned Tsemakh, a former Donetsk People's Republic's commander, prior to him being sent back to Russia.

"The embassy has not received any messages from the Dutch side regarding this issue," its representative told Sputnik.

On Saturday, a number of detainees from both countries returned home, including filmmaker Oleg Sentsov and 24 Ukrainian sailors arrested in the Kerch Strait. RIA Novosti Ukraine's Kirill Vyshinsky was sent to Russia on the same day.

The Malaysian Airlines Boeing crashed on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine while en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people on board were killed. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's easternmost Donbas region, where the plane was shot down, have exchanged blame for the downing.

Related Topics

Police Ukraine Russia Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam Vladimir Putin Same Kerch Donetsk Kiev Netherlands July Sunday Media All From

Recent Stories

UAE hosts 7th joint committee meeting with Kazakhs ..

41 minutes ago

Miral announces AED625 million Yas Village develop ..

41 minutes ago

Ajman Crown Prince, Malaysian Consul review relati ..

56 minutes ago

OFID commits US$45m to Vietnam’s transport infra ..

56 minutes ago

Foreign Ministry receives Slovakian Ambassador&#03 ..

56 minutes ago

UAE is committed to achieve balance in global oil ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.