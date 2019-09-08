Russian Embassy in Netherlands Says Not Contacted Regarding MH17 Witness Tsemakh

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) The Russian embassy in the Netherlands has not been contacted by the country's authorities about extraditing Vladimir Tsemakh, a witness in the case of Flight MH17 downing in Ukraine in 2014, the embassy said on Sunday.

Earlier, local media reported that the Netherlands had asked Russia to extradite Tsemakh, who has just returned from Ukraine during the recent release of detainees. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Dutch police had already questioned Tsemakh, a former Donetsk People's Republic's commander, prior to him being sent back to Russia.

"The embassy has not received any messages from the Dutch side regarding this issue," its representative told Sputnik.

On Saturday, a number of detainees from both countries returned home, including filmmaker Oleg Sentsov and 24 Ukrainian sailors arrested in the Kerch Strait. RIA Novosti Ukraine's Kirill Vyshinsky was sent to Russia on the same day.

The Malaysian Airlines Boeing crashed on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine while en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people on board were killed. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's easternmost Donbas region, where the plane was shot down, have exchanged blame for the downing.