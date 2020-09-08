UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy In Nigeria Checking Reports About Abduction Of Russian Sailors By Pirates

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 07:50 PM

Russian Embassy in Nigeria Checking Reports About Abduction of Russian Sailors by Pirates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Nigeria is checking information about the possible abduction of Russians by pirates during an attack on a ship in the Gulf of Guinea, the diplomatic mission told Sputnik.

The Nigerian Tribune newspaper earlier reported, citing maritime security firm Praesidium International, that pirates had attacked a cargo ship in Nigeria on Tuesday, kidnapping the captain and a crew member, both Russians. It is reported that a total of 18 people were on board ” seven Russians and 11 Filipinos.

"We know about the fact of the pirate attack on the ship, the embassy is now checking information about the capture of Russians," the diplomatic mission said.

Earlier, seven Russians were released in Nigeria and sent home. They were members of the crew of the Curacao Trade ship, seized by pirates off the coast of the country on July 24.

