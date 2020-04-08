Russian Embassy in Norway Received 89 Requests for Evacuation Since Mid-March

The Russian embassy in Norway has received 89 requests from Russian nationals asking for assistance in returning home since the suspension of air traffic between the two states in mid-March in the light of COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson for the embassy told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The Russian embassy in Norway has received 89 requests from Russian nationals asking for assistance in returning home since the suspension of air traffic between the two states in mid-March in the light of COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson for the embassy told Sputnik.

"After the termination of regular flights between Russia and Norway, the embassy received 89 appeals from Russian citizens asking for assistance in returning home. Relevant information was sent to the Crisis Management Center of the Russian Foreign Ministry," the spokesperson said.

According to the diplomatic mission, most Russians live in families of close relatives and "there are practically no tourists."

"Unfortunately, despite the information spread by the embassy regarding the desirability of an early return of citizens due to the unpredictable development of the situation with the coronavirus, the last flights from Oslo to Moscow on March 16-17 were half-empty," the spokesperson added.

The embassy recalled that there is still the possibility of returning to Russia through the border crossing point Borisoglebsk in the Murmansk Region. Norway continues to perform domestic flights to this area.

Travel restrictions, introduced by many countries, including Russia, amid the pandemic, have left many Russian citizens stranded abroad, and the Foreign Ministry - in cooperation with foreign states - is trying to ensure their return.