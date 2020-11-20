Russian Embassy in Ottawa Says Canadian Intel Report Diversion From Own Cyber Wrongdoing

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Canada slammed an intelligence report that named Beijing and Moscow as cybersecurity threats and claimed that state-sponsored actors are invested in developing cyber tools that seek to disrupt the country's electricity grid.

On Wednesday, a division of the Canada's Communications Security Establishment (CSE) intelligence agency said that China, Russia, Iran and North Korea pose the greatest cybersecurity threat to Canada and that state-sponsored actors are intent on developing tools that could cripple Canada's critical infrastructure, including electricity supply, albeit conceding that such a scenario is very unlikely.

"False claims by Canadian and US intelligence communities, void of any substance, as part of [a] propaganda war [is] intended to demonize Russia and divert attention from western spy agencies' own malicious cyberactivity [against] Russia," the diplomatic mission said via Twitter on Thursday.

China, meanwhile, called the report by the Canadian Center for Cyber Security (Cyber Center) "absurd," adding that China is devoted to cyber security and itself is a frequent victim of cyber attacks.