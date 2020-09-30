UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy In Ottawa Says Canadian Sanctions On Belarus Violate International Law

Umer Jamshaid 1 second ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 02:10 AM

Russian Embassy in Ottawa Says Canadian Sanctions on Belarus Violate International Law

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Canadian sanctions imposed on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, his son Viktor, and other top officials violate international law, the Russian Embassy in Ottawa said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Canada in coordination with the United Kingdom imposed sanctions against the Lukashenkos as well as Interior Minister Yuri Karaev, Election Commission Head Lidia Yermoshina and seven other top officials.

"Canadian sanctions [against] Belarus are illegal and defy international law," the Embassy said via Twitter Tuesday.

The Embassy added that Russia stands with Belarus to counter the US-led attack by Canada and the United Kingdom, as part of the Union State framework between the two countries.

The Belarusian government has not indicated that it will respond with its own measures.

On August 9, the Belarusian opposition organized protests after disputing the results of the presidential election in which Lukashenko was reelected for a sixth term by winning 80 percent of the vote. The opposition insists that its candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

Lukashenko has repeatedly accused Western nations of direct interference in the internal affairs of Belarus. Russia has also voiced concerns over foreign interference in the neighboring country.

