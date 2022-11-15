UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy In Ottawa 'Surprised' Over Trudeau's Claims Joly Spoke With Lavrov At G20

Published November 15, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Moscow's Embassy in Ottawa said it was surprised by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying Foreign Minister Melanie Joly had many direct conversations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the G20.

"Surprised by PM @JustinTrudeau words that 'FM @melaniejoly had MANY direct conversations with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to highlight Canada's position on Ukraine'," the embassy tweeted on Monday.

"In fact, they briefly chatted only ONCE on foot at OSCE Ministerial in December 2021."

Trudeau and the ministers accompanying him to Bali, unlike their western allies, "shied away" from directly communicating with the Russian delegation, the embassy said, adding they did not even approach them to speak over Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Canada unveiled an additional C$500 million ($375.82 million) in military assistance to Ukraine and imposed sanctions on 23 Russian officials.

