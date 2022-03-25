UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy In Paris Confirms Ambassador Summoned To French Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2022 | 09:21 PM

The French Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned the Russian ambassador in Paris, Alexey Meshkov, over a post in social media, the Russian embassy confirmed

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The French Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned the Russian ambassador in Paris, Alexey Meshkov, over a post in social media, the Russian embassy confirmed.

"The Russian ambassador in Paris was summoned to the French Foreign Ministry today. We made sure that in Paris they carefully read our publications on Twitter, which set out the official position of Russia on various issues," the embassy said in a statement.

