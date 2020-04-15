UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy In Paris May Postpone Victory Day Celebrations To September 3 - Ambassador

Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

The program of events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War, planned by the Russian embassy in Paris, will be adjusted to take into account the coronavirus pandemic, postponing the celebrations until September 3 is being considered, Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov said on Wednesday

"We had a busy plan in connection with this [the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the victory]. Once again, we were preparing the 'Immortal Regiment' [parade]. The Turetsky Choir was supposed to perform in Stalingrad Square [in Paris]. In France, there are a lot of monuments to our soldiers and partisans who died in France, where we traditionally laid wreaths. Now, I have to make adjustments," Meshkov said at an online press briefing, adding that the commemorative events will be probably held on September 3, when the Second World War ended.

The ambassador recalled that the quarantine in France, which was extended to May 11, included a ban on the movement of people across the country. Nevertheless, he added, some events, such as the wreath-laying ceremony at Paris' Pere Lachaise cemetery where there is a monument to the Soviet soldiers will take place on May 9.

Meshkov added that Russian organizers of the "Immortal Regiment" proposed launching a virtual version.

A nationwide quarantine in France was introduced on March 17. Given the epidemiological situation, all cafes, restaurants, cinemas, museums, parks, educational institutions and some stores have been closed. So far, the authorities have recorded over 143,000 cases of the coronavirus, including more than 15,700 fatalities.

