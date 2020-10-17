UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy In Paris Received No Inquiries After Reports On Teacher's Killer Identity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 01:00 AM

Russian Embassy in Paris Received No Inquiries After Reports on Teacher's Killer Identity

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) The French authorities did not contact the Russian Embassy in Paris after media reports about the alleged Russian origin of the attacker near Paris, the Russian diplomatic mission told Sputnik on Friday.

According to media reports, the attacker, who beheaded a history teacher near Paris, could have been born in Moscow, he was 18 years old. There is no official confirmation of this information.

"The embassy has not received any inquiries about the alleged criminal at the moment," the embassy said.

Information about his alleged Russian citizenship is being verified, the source said.

According to the BFM broadcaster, the attacker did not appear on the lists of radicals or wanted persons.

Le Figaro newspaper reported that the beheaded teacher had previously received threats from parents of his students and even appealed to the police.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Paris Citizenship Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

30 minutes ago

SBP Governor launches digitization of FX regulator ..

30 minutes ago

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

1 hour ago

Shutter down in Hyderabad to protest murder of Mau ..

32 minutes ago

Citizen forum calls for powerful, autonomous city ..

32 minutes ago

Imran Khan standing against status quo: Shibli

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.