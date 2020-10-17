(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) The French authorities did not contact the Russian Embassy in Paris after media reports about the alleged Russian origin of the attacker near Paris, the Russian diplomatic mission told Sputnik on Friday.

According to media reports, the attacker, who beheaded a history teacher near Paris, could have been born in Moscow, he was 18 years old. There is no official confirmation of this information.

"The embassy has not received any inquiries about the alleged criminal at the moment," the embassy said.

Information about his alleged Russian citizenship is being verified, the source said.

According to the BFM broadcaster, the attacker did not appear on the lists of radicals or wanted persons.

Le Figaro newspaper reported that the beheaded teacher had previously received threats from parents of his students and even appealed to the police.