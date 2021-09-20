UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy In Paris Says Checks Info About Russian Man Arrested For Shooting Air Gun

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 12:10 AM

Russian Embassy in Paris Says Checks Info About Russian Man Arrested for Shooting Air Gun

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The Russian Embassy in Paris told Sputnik on Sunday that it was checking the reports about a Russian national who had been arrested on suspicion of firing an air rifle at the Avenue des Champs-Elysees.

According to the French broadcaster BFMTV, a 33-year-old suspect, who is allegedly a Russian citizen, was arrested earlier in the day for shooting at passers-by this week and injuring four people.

"We have learned this information from the media. We are checking it," the embassy's spokesman said.

Related Topics

Firing Russia Paris Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

UAE achieves 62% hotel occupancy rate in H1 2021 o ..

UAE achieves 62% hotel occupancy rate in H1 2021 outperforming 10 other major gl ..

1 hour ago
 flydubai signs AED100 million agreement with Saudi ..

Flydubai signs AED100 million agreement with Saudi Ground Services Company

2 hours ago
 Dubai Tourism provides platform for stakeholders t ..

Dubai Tourism provides platform for stakeholders to get key insights into EXPO 2 ..

3 hours ago
 ADSC, ADNOC unveil three major announcements for t ..

ADSC, ADNOC unveil three major announcements for the 2021 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marath ..

3 hours ago
 RTA leads the world in lifecycle of asset manageme ..

RTA leads the world in lifecycle of asset management: Study

3 hours ago
 flydubai expands its operations to Romania

Flydubai expands its operations to Romania

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.