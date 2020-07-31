UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy In Poland Demands Vandals Of Statue Of Soviet General Be Reprimanded

Fri 31st July 2020 | 09:57 PM

The Russian Embassy in Poland will ask the Polish authorities to find and punish those responsible for vandalizing a monument to Marshal Konstantin Rokossovsky, Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev told Sputnik

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Poland will ask the Polish authorities to find and punish those responsible for vandalizing a monument to Marshal Konstantin Rokossovsky, Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that a sculpture of the Soviet and Polish marshal was stolen from the memorial cemetery in Legnica in western Poland. The sculpture was part of the open-air museum of the Red Army cemetery. The decapitated sculpture was later found on one of the streets of Legnica.

"We will send a letter to the Polish authorities - to the Ministry of Culture, which is responsible for the memorial policy and a copy to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We will express our indignation, a strong protest and an appeal to the Polish authorities to find and punish the guilty," the ambassador said.

According to Sergeyev, about ten of such acts of vandalism against Soviet monuments have been recorded, most of them at military graves.

"Unfortunately, this practice does not stop. We directly associate it with the atmosphere that is being whipped up in Polish society - the atmosphere of confrontation towards Russia, rewriting of history, denial of the liberation mission of the Red Army, attempts to blame the Soviet Union on equal terms with Hitlerite Germany for the beginning of World War II," Sergeyev said.

Russia and Poland have been in an escalating war of words over the events of World War II and the presidency of Andrzej Duda has been marked with increased anti-Russian and nationalistic sentiments.

