Russian Embassy In Prague Calls Diplomats' Expulsion "Fabricated Provocation'

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 07:02 PM

Russian Embassy in Prague Calls Diplomats' Expulsion

The Russian Embassy in Prague called the expulsion of its staff members a "fabricated provocation" that showed the Czech Republic's unwillingness to normalize the relations that are already strained

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Prague called the expulsion of its staff members a "fabricated provocation" that showed the Czech Republic's unwillingness to normalize the relations that are already strained.

Earlier on Friday, Prague announced the expulsion of two Russian diplomats over the information about alleged bringing of ricin poison to the Czech Republic.

"This is a fabricated provocation. This unfriendly step, which was initially based on unsubstantiated claims in the media, shows that Prague has no wish to normalize the Russian-Czech relations that have deteriorated lately not by our fault. We are deeply disappointed by such approach of our Czech partners, which further shrinks the space for the constructive dialogue," the embassy said.

