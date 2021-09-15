Russian Embassy in Prague Provides Assistance to Detained Russian Citizen - Kremlin

The Russian embassy to the Czech Republic provides all possible help, including legal assistance to detained Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The Russian embassy to the Czech Republic provides all possible help, including legal assistance to detained Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

A Czech court ruled on Tuesday to send Franchetti, detained at the request of Ukraine, to a pre-trial detention cell.

"Our embassy in Prague is closely involved in this issue, all possible assistance at this stage, including legal assistance, is being provided ... The Russian side, through our diplomatic mission in the Czech Republic, is doing everything possible," Peskov told reporters.