Russian Embassy in Prague Refuses to Comment on Reports of Employee Detention

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The Russian embassy in the Czech Republic refused to comment on reports on the alleged detention of its employee, who was attempting to illegally obtain rifle ammunition, near the capital city of Prague, Nikolay Bryakin, the spokesperson for the diplomatic mission, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Czech Radio reported, citing sources in the police and intelligence services, that the embassy employee was arrested in the town of Ricany near Prague. Upon presenting a diplomatic passport to the police, the employee was released and urgently left the Czech Republic, according to the media.

"The Russian Embassy in the Czech Republic does not comment on this publication," Bryakin said.

Russian-Czech relations were recently overshadowed by Prague's dismantling of a monument to Soviet marshal Ivan Konev and expulsion of two Russian diplomats, which was followed by Moscow declaring two Czech citizens working in the Russian capital personae non gratae.

Moreover, Ivan Safronov, an aide to the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, currently held in custody in Moscow on treason charges, is suspected of passing information to the Czech special services about Russia's arms deliveries to Africa, but he has denied any wrongdoing.