UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy In Prague Slams Czech Republic's Statements On Navalny

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 01:50 AM

Russian Embassy in Prague Slams Czech Republic's Statements on Navalny

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The Russian Embassy in Prague on Wednesday pointed out the unacceptability of interference in Russia's domestic affairs after Russian Ambassador Alexander Zmeevsky was summoned to the Czech Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, where Czech Deputy Foreign Minister Ales Chmelar protested against the court's ruling in case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"In light of the recent statements by the Czech side, regarding the Alexey Navalny situation, we decidedly pointed out to our Czech partners to the unacceptability of Prague's interference in the domestic affairs of Russia, and decidedly rejected the speculations about an alleged political motivation for the ruling that was made against him [Navalny] by a Russian court.

We cannot consider attempts to pressure the judicial authorities in our country from abroad as anything other than hostile actions that violate the norms of international law," the embassy said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Prague From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first ba ..

2 hours ago

Govt to cover 70% eligible COVID-19 vaccine recipi ..

2 hours ago

Virus pushes Santander into first annual loss

2 hours ago

Al Ain FC, Israel’s Maccabi Haifa to stage two f ..

3 hours ago

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

3 hours ago

Werner focused on returning to form not making exc ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.