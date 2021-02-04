(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The Russian Embassy in Prague on Wednesday pointed out the unacceptability of interference in Russia's domestic affairs after Russian Ambassador Alexander Zmeevsky was summoned to the Czech Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, where Czech Deputy Foreign Minister Ales Chmelar protested against the court's ruling in case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"In light of the recent statements by the Czech side, regarding the Alexey Navalny situation, we decidedly pointed out to our Czech partners to the unacceptability of Prague's interference in the domestic affairs of Russia, and decidedly rejected the speculations about an alleged political motivation for the ruling that was made against him [Navalny] by a Russian court.

We cannot consider attempts to pressure the judicial authorities in our country from abroad as anything other than hostile actions that violate the norms of international law," the embassy said in a statement.