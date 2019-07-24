UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy In Pyongyang Says Making Efforts To Release Vessel Seized By North Korea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 09:40 AM

Russian Embassy in Pyongyang Says Making Efforts to Release Vessel Seized by North Korea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said on Wednesday it was making every effort to resolve the situation with the seizure of Russian fishing vessel Xiang Hai Lin 8 in North Korea.

North Korean border guards seized the ship on the night of July 17 and escorted it to the port city of Wonsan. The vessel's crew includes 17 people, including 2 citizens of South Korea.

"Currently, the circumstances of the incident are being clarified. The Russian embassy is in constant contact with the North Korean authorities and top managers of North-East Fishing Company. The embassy is taking all the necessary measures to resolve the situation as soon as possible," the embassy said on Facebook.

On Monday, the consular officers of the embassy met with the captain, the second mate and Russian fishermen who remained on board.

"All crew members are healthy," the embassy said.

Related Topics

Russia Facebook Company Wonsan Pyongyang South Korea North Korea July Border All Top

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

8 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Renaissanc ..

8 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Egyptian Presid ..

9 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Rena ..

9 hours ago

Police seeks NADRA's help for identification of D. ..

9 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed inspects progress on road projec ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.