Russian Embassy in Pyongyang Says Making Efforts to Release Vessel Seized by North Korea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said on Wednesday it was making every effort to resolve the situation with the seizure of Russian fishing vessel Xiang Hai Lin 8 in North Korea.

North Korean border guards seized the ship on the night of July 17 and escorted it to the port city of Wonsan. The vessel's crew includes 17 people, including 2 citizens of South Korea.

"Currently, the circumstances of the incident are being clarified. The Russian embassy is in constant contact with the North Korean authorities and top managers of North-East Fishing Company. The embassy is taking all the necessary measures to resolve the situation as soon as possible," the embassy said on Facebook.

On Monday, the consular officers of the embassy met with the captain, the second mate and Russian fishermen who remained on board.

"All crew members are healthy," the embassy said.