Russian Embassy in Serbia Rejects Decision of Kosovar 'Government' to 'Expel' Diplomats

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The Russian Embassy in Serbia said on Friday it did not recognize the decision of the "government" of Kosovo to "expel" diplomats and considered it a provocation.

The president of the self-proclaimed Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, said earlier that she was "expelling" two diplomats present in Pristina from the office of the Russian Embassy in Serbia.

"We do not recognize the 'independence' of Kosovo, and, accordingly, the regional 'government' and other 'agencies.

' For us, no 'decisions' of Pristina have legal force. On the basis of UN Security Council Resolution 1244, we cooperate with the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), including on this issue," the embassy said.

The diplomatic mission also noted that it considers attempts to prevent Russian diplomats accredited with UNMIK from carrying out their legitimate activities absolutely unacceptable. Pristina's move was described in the statement as "a provocation against Russian diplomats."