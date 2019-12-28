UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy In Spain Responds With Joke To Reports On Russian Spies In Catalonia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 12:40 AM

Russian Embassy in Spain Responds With Joke to Reports on Russian Spies in Catalonia

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) The Russian embassy in Spain responded on Friday with a joke to recent publications in El Pais newspaper about the alleged influence of Russian spies on the developments in Catalonia.

Earlier on Friday, the newspaper reported that three Russian nationals, who are allegedly intelligence officers, visited Catalonia from November 2016 to December 2017. According to the newspaper, Denis Sergeev, who went as Sergei Fedotov, was in Catalonia in November 2016 and September 2017, while Alexei Kalinin, also known as Alexei Nikitin, and Mikhail Opryshko visited Barcelona in December 2016 and December 2017 respectively. The newspaper cited an investigation by the Bellingcat blog and the Civica Media foundation. The newspaper also reported that all three people were members of 'Unit 29155,' the activity of which in Catalonia was investigated by the Spanish High Court.

"With regards to the tireless work of El Pais researchers on linking the source of the Catalan crisis to Russia, we would like to draw their attention to a revealing fact. There is a suspicious coincidence: the number of the alleged Russian unit, which is mentioned in the newspaper, ends with 155, which itself creates a new reality. So - [follow] the trail," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

Spain's constitution contains article 155, which was used by Madrid to suspend Catalonia's autonomy and introduce direct rule in the wake of the 2017 independence declaration.

Since the Madrid has persecuted numerous Catalan politicians, accusing them of misusing their powers and sedition.

According to the newspaper, citing police sources, the country's law enforcement agencies knew about the existence of Kalinin and his alleged links to espionage operations in other European countries, however, they refused to confirm whether he was connected with alleged attempts to destabilize the situation in Catalonia.

El Pais also reported that the Names of these three people were indicated in media reports on other controversial cases, in particular, Sergeev was linked to the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK in 2018.

In November, El Pais published three stories on the alleged malign influence of Russia in Catalonia, featured by the activity of its intelligence agencies officers, but gave no concrete evidence of this interference.

El Pais has published a number of articles on alleged Russian interference, often presenting it as fact, since Catalonia held its independence referendum in October 2017. However, Moscow has repeatedly refuted allegations of its meddling in other countries' internal affairs, pointing to the lack of proof, and said that it supported the country's territorial integrity.

More Stories From World

