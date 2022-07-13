Russian Embassy in Sri Lanka Says Operating as Normal, No Threat to Foreign Tourists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) There is no threat to foreign tourists in Sri Lanka given the reports on the introduction of the state of emergency in Colombo, the Russian Embassy in Sri Lanka told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The embassy is working as normal, monitoring the situation in the city.

There is no immediate threat to foreign citizens staying in the country as tourists," the embassy said.

Colombo, Sri Lanka's commercial capital, was rocked by thousand-strong protests over past weekend, provoked by public dissatisfaction with the government's inefficiency in fighting the economic crisis.