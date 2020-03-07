UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy In Sweden Awaits Permission To Visit National Detained For Alleged Assault

Sat 07th March 2020

The Russian embassy in Stockholm has requested permission from the Swedish authorities to meet with a Russian national detained on suspicion of assaulting a blogger and is currently awaiting their response, the embassy told Sputnik on Saturday

Earlier this week, the Swedish authorities detained in the city of Gavle a Russian citizen suspected of attacking a Chechen blogger, Tumso Abdurakhmanov, who is known for criticizing the Russian region's leadership and its head, Ramzan Kadyrov.

"Relatives of the detainee contacted the Russian embassy and asked to establish his whereabouts. The embassy requested information from the Swedish Prison and Probation Service and found out that the detainee was currently in a pretrial detention center in Sollentuna [a suburb of Stockholm]. Yesterday, we asked the Swedish authorities for an opportunity to meet with him and are currently awaiting their response," the embassy said.

The blogger was allegedly attacked last week. After that, the Chechen Human Rights Association posted video footage by Abdurakhmanov on YouTube, where he said that had just fought off a man who attempted to murder him with a hammer.

Prior to this, the speaker of the Chechen parliament, Magomed Daudov, reportedly announced a blood feud on the blogger on air on his Instagram for his critical remarks about the first president of the republic, Akhmat Kadyrov. The blogger said that he took the threat seriously. The speaker's footage is unavailable now, and according to the spokesman of the Chechen Republic's head, Alvi Karimov, Daudov only said that he would demand an answer for slanderous statements about the first president of the republic.

