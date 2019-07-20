Russian Embassy in Tehran Has No Contact With Russian Sailors From Seized UK Tanker So Far

The Russian Embassy in Tehran has not yet established contact with the three Russians aboard the UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero seized by Iran, they remain aboard the ship, but the diplomatic mission is in touch with the Iranian authorities on the incident, the embassy's spokesman, Andrei Ganenko, told Sputnik on Saturday

"There is no contact between the embassy and our citizens yet, it is not possible to establish it, but we are in touch with the Iranian side on this issue," the diplomat said.

There are three Russian citizens on the tanker, two second mechanics and one electrician, he added.

"At the moment, the 23-member crew remains aboard the seized vessel until the completion of the relevant procedures, as the Iranians present it," Ganenko said.