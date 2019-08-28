Russian Embassy in Turkey Reports Death of Girl Injured in Hotel Pool in Bodrum

(@imziishan)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Twelve-year-old Russian girl Alisa Adamova, which was injured in an accident in a hotel pool in Turkey 's Bodrum, died in a hospital, Irina Kasimova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Embassy in Ankara , told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We regret to inform you that today, despite the efforts made by the medical staff of the Pamukkale University Hospitals, Russian girl Alisa Adamova, who was hospitalized in critical condition after an accident that happened on August 18 at the Sunhill Hotel in Bodrum, died. According to Turkish doctors, after repeated resuscitation attempts, cardiac arrest was detected," the spokeswoman said.

The Russian diplomatic mission expressed sincere condolences to parents, relatives and friends in connection with the loss.

Kasimova noted that the Consulate General will provide all the necessary assistance in organizing the repatriation of the body in coordination with local authorities.

"The Russian side will continue to closely monitor the progress of the Turkish law enforcement agencies' investigation of the tragic incident in which a minor died.

We hope that the Turkish justice will establish those guilty of this tragedy, and they will be deservedly punished," the spokeswoman added.

The Russian Consulate General in Antalya previously reported that a Russian citizen born in 2007 had been hospitalized in critical condition after an accident on August 18 in a pool at the Sunhill Hotel in Bodrum. The child's hand was sucked into a pipe in the hotel pool, and the girl's father dived in to help, but the hand was impossible to release. Seven men came to the rescue and pulled the child out of the water. Eyewitnesses called an ambulance, which delivered the victim to the Bodrum hospital. Later, it was decided to transport the child to the state medical clinic in Denizli with an intensive care unit. Doctors from St. Petersburg arrived in Turkey last week to help colleagues treat the girl.