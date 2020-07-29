UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy In Turkey Resumes Visa Issuance For Turkish Citizens Starting Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 12:40 PM

Russian Embassy in Turkey Resumes Visa Issuance for Turkish Citizens Starting Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Ankara announced on Wednesday it was resuming the issuance of entry visas enabling Turkish citizens to enter the Russian Federation.

Starting August 1, Russia resumes air travel with the United Kingdom, Turkey and Tanzania, which was previously suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree abolishing restrictions on Russia entry for citizens of the three countries.

"Starting July 29, Russian foreign establishments on the territory of Turkey resume the issuance of visas of all categories for Turkish citizens and foreigners having a Turkish residence permit," the Russian Embassy in Ankara said, pointing to the need to present negative coronavirus test results upon arrival.

More Stories From World

