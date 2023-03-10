Russian Embassy in Turkey Working to Resolve Issue With Trade Disruptions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The Russian embassy and trade mission in Turkey said on Friday they were in touch with local authorities over the disruptions in trade transit reported by some Russian importers.

On Thursday, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported, citing Russian logistics companies, that Turkey had blocked the transit of sanctioned goods under the so-called parallel ” or unofficial ” import regime to Russia.

"At the moment, the embassy and the trade mission are working to identify the circumstances and background of the emerging difficulties with the registration of trade operations of a number of Russian companies. We are in contact with the Turkish authorities. We hope to resolve the situation as soon as possible," the embassy said in a statement.