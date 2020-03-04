Russian Embassy in UAE Says Condition of COVID-19-Infected Russians Satisfactory

The Russian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) maintains contact with the two Russians, who have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), they have been hospitalized, and their condition is assessed as satisfactory, the senior counselor of the embassy told Sputnik on Tuesday in a phone conversation

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The Russian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) maintains contact with the two Russians, who have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), they have been hospitalized, and their condition is assessed as satisfactory, the senior counselor of the embassy told Sputnik on Tuesday in a phone conversation.

Earlier in the day, the UAE Health Ministry said that six new COVID-19 cases were registered in the country among those who contacted the infected cyclists from Italy, who arrived in the country for taking part in the UAE Tour road cycling race.

"The embassy maintains contact with the Russian team � the participants of the cycling race and those infected � and with the UAE authorities amid this situation. It provides all the necessary assistance. The Russians have been hospitalized, their condition is satisfactory. They will undergo additional tests, there is a whole series of tests," Yury Vidakas said.