UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy In UAE Says Condition Of COVID-19-Infected Russians Satisfactory

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 01:11 PM

Russian Embassy in UAE Says Condition of COVID-19-Infected Russians Satisfactory

The Russian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) maintains contact with the two Russians, who have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), they have been hospitalized, and their condition is assessed as satisfactory, the senior counselor of the embassy told Sputnik on Tuesday in a phone conversation

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The Russian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) maintains contact with the two Russians, who have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), they have been hospitalized, and their condition is assessed as satisfactory, the senior counselor of the embassy told Sputnik on Tuesday in a phone conversation.

Earlier in the day, the UAE Health Ministry said that six new COVID-19 cases were registered in the country among those who contacted the infected cyclists from Italy, who arrived in the country for taking part in the UAE Tour road cycling race.

"The embassy maintains contact with the Russian team � the participants of the cycling race and those infected � and with the UAE authorities amid this situation. It provides all the necessary assistance. The Russians have been hospitalized, their condition is satisfactory. They will undergo additional tests, there is a whole series of tests," Yury Vidakas said.

Related Topics

Russia Cycling UAE Road Italy United Arab Emirates All From Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Irani doctors and nurses dance amid fight against ..

6 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly up after shock Fed cut sinks ..

8 minutes ago

Dunk, Patel record partnership sets Qalandars’ f ..

17 minutes ago

Fawad confirms uniform education in Pakistan: Fede ..

19 minutes ago

Govt emphasizing on provision of best health facil ..

19 minutes ago

Baloch culture day celebrates in Sukkur

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.